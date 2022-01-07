Hearing of assets case against Fawad adjourned till 24th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister, till January 24. Accountability Court Judge Azizullah conducted the proceedings of the case. Fawad Hassan Fawad and other accused also appeared during the proceedings and got their attendance marked. The court recorded partial statement of prosecution witness, Haroon, during the proceedings and directed him to ensure his appearance on the next date of hearing. The bureau had alleged that the former principal secretary had accumulated assets beyond his sources of income. It was alleged that he owned assets worth Rs 5 billion besides multiple ‘benami’ accounts. It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench had granted post-arrest bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in the case.