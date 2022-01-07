Rs750m easy loans given under Rozgar scheme, says minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government has given over Rs750 million easy loans to one thousand people so far under the Punjab Rozgar scheme. Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday stated that the provision of easy loans under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme was continuing on the directive of the chief minister. So far more than one thousand people have been given easy loans of over Rs750 million. Men, women, eunuchs and special people are benefiting from this scheme. He stated under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme, easy loans of Rs100,000 to Rs1 crore are being provided. The Punjab Rozgaar Scheme will create employment opportunities for 1.6 million people. He said under Punjab Green Development Loan Scheme, easy loans are being given on priority while loans for environment-friendly initiatives and efficient use of resources are also being provided. The provincial minister said the issuance of such loans was an important step towards tackling climate change, a bright future and stabilising the economy.