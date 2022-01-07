Four missing sisters recovered

LAHORE: Police recovered four sisters who had gone missing from the house of their mother in Factory Area here on January 3.

The girls’ mother Qasima Bibi lived with her parents in Javed Colony Chungi Amar Sadhu after separation from her husband on domestic issues and worked in a garments factory. On the day of incident, Qasima returned from her workplace and found her four daughters missing. Cantt Division police traced the lost girls from the house of a nearby rickshaw driver, Asghar, with the help of CCTV cameras. Mabahil, 14, Mahnoor, 10, Maheen,8, and Mehrab, 2, were handed over to their mother. The CCPO lauded the efforts of Cantt Division police for recovering the girls safely.

Ward boy arrested: A ward boy attempted to rape a female attendant of a patient in the washroom of a private hospital on Thursday. The accused identified as Usman Aslam entered the ladies' washroom forcefully and attempted to rape a girl. Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

Qari detained for indecent acts with girl: Millat Park police arrested a Qari of a madrassa for engaging an 11-year-old female student in indecent and objectionable acts. The accused was identified as Qari Noor Muhammad. During preliminary interrogation, the accused had confessed to committing the crime.

Meanwhile, Baghbanpura police arrested three persons for uploading a video of weapons on social media. The accused were identified as Hasnain, Haider and Asad.

617 held for violating Ordinance: Police registered at least 330 cases and 617 people were arrested in the provincial capital for violating the Sheesha Smoking Ordinance. Overall 583 cases were registered across the province last year and arrested 1183 people for violating the same Ordinance.

As per Punjab Police spokesperson, strict crackdown is being carried out against modern drug making cafes and hotels.

Couple killed: A couple killed each other over a petty issue in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police limits on Thursday. Police have removed the bodies to morgue. The victims have been identified as Usman Babar and Moazzma. Police said the couple started scuffling with each other over a petty issue at their house in Umar Block. They got furious and killed each other with sharp-edged weapon. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidences. Further investigation is underway.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 485 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents 08 people died whereas 514 were injured. Out of this, 313 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas 201 people got minor injuries. The statistics show that 117 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 121 persons placing the Provincial Capital on top of the list followed by 42 in Faisalabad with 49 victims and at third Multan with 41 road accidents and 44 victims. Motorbikes were involved in majority (59%) of traffic accidents. The bike riders must remember that effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road accidents.