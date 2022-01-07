 
close
Friday January 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Palestinian killed by Israeli army

By AFP
January 07, 2022

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank early on Thursday, Palestinian medical and security sources said. Bakir Hashash, 21, of the Balata refugee camp, was shot in the head after the Israeli army entered an area east of the northern city of Nablus to make arrests, the sources said.

Comments