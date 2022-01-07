Palestinian killed by Israeli army

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank early on Thursday, Palestinian medical and security sources said. Bakir Hashash, 21, of the Balata refugee camp, was shot in the head after the Israeli army entered an area east of the northern city of Nablus to make arrests, the sources said.
Manila: Child marriage became illegal in the Philippines on Thursday as a law banning the practice took effect in a...
Tehran: A statue erected to honour slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani has been torched by unknown assailants...
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday ordered the arrest of unvaccinated people who violate...
DAR ES SALAAM: The speaker of Tanzania’s parliament quit on Thursday after a very public spat with President Samia...
Washington: The United States’ oldest living veteran, Lawrence Brooks, died on Thursday at the age of 112, the World...
GENEVA: Medical charity Doctors Without Borders has withdrawn its team on the Belarus-Poland border after Warsaw...
