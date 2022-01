DAR ES SALAAM: The speaker of Tanzania’s parliament quit on Thursday after a very public spat with President Samia Suluhu Hassan, exacerbating divisions within the ruling party. Job Ndugai had infuriated Hassan last week when he criticised her over what he called Tanzania’s "excessive" foreign borrowing. Rifts have emerged recently in the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) as the party prepares for new elections, although the ballot is not due to take place until 2025.