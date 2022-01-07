Oldest US veteran dies age 112

Washington: The United States’ oldest living veteran, Lawrence Brooks, died on Thursday at the age of 112, the World War II Museum in New Orleans announced.

The National WWII Museum "will forever cherish the memories we shared with Lawrence Brooks," its president Stephen Watson said in a statement. "He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him." Brooks was the oldest of the approximately 240,000 US veterans who fought in World War II who remain alive.

Born on September 12, 1909, in a small Louisiana town in the midst of segregation, Brooks was one of 15 children in an African-American family. He was drafted into the army in 1940, where he joined the 91st Engineer Battalion, a majority-Black unit.