Chinese spy spoof draws rare response from MI6 chief

Beijing: Britain’s spy chief on Thursday thanked China’s state news agency for "free publicity" after it posted a spoof of James Bond that mocked the Western intelligence community’s growing focus on threats posed by Beijing.

The rare response by MI6 head Richard Moore comes as China and Britain clash over Beijing’s treatment of its Uyghur minority and creeping authoritarianism in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

Moore -- codenamed "C" within the agency -- previously said adapting to China’s rise was the spy service’s "single greatest priority" and warned of Chinese "debt traps, data exposure and vulnerability to political coercion".