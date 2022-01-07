Yemen ship seizure flashes warning for Red Sea

DUBAI: Yemeni rebels’ seizure of a UAE-flagged vessel has set off alarm bells that the conflict could "wreak havoc" on oil and cargo shipping in the strategic Red Sea, analysts said on Thursday.

The Huthi rebels are more used to fighting in the dusty country’s craggy mountains but on Monday took the bold move to hijack the Rwabee with its international crew. They later showed video purportedly of military jeeps and weapons on board, while the Saudi-led coalition fighting for the internationally recognised government insisted it was carrying medical equipment.

The hijacking, in the busy Red Sea that separates the Arabian Peninsula from Africa, and is connected to the Mediterranean by the Suez Canal, sent out a clear message, analysts say. "It is hard to pinpoint the exact cause for the Huthi seizure, and the group’s messaging has been a bit mixed," Peter Salisbury, a Yemen specialist at the Crisis Group non-governmental organisation.

"But it is hard not to read it as a not-so-gentle reminder that they could wreak havoc on Saudi and Emirati shipping in the Red Sea if they so wished." The seven-year war, a battleground for the regional rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has displaced millions, creating the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe, according to the United Nations.

It has mainly been fought on land. The Huthis’ last ship capture was in November 2019, when they seized two South Korean vessels and a Saudi-flagged tug in the Red Sea north of Hodeida.

The latest hijacking follows setbacks for the rebels with defeats in Shabwa governorate to the pro-government Giants Brigade, who are backed by the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates. It also came on the second anniversary of the death of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike near Baghdad airport.

On the same day, two major Israeli media outlets were hacked and two armed drones targeted a compound at Baghdad airport hosting personnel from the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq.