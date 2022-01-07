Work, school, play: How Covid reshaped our world; Election rallies cancelled as India sees Omicron surge

New Delhi: Election rallies were cancelled in India’s heartland on Thursday as authorities fret over a sudden Covid surge, driven by the Omicron variant, which has seen confirmed infections nearly triple in two days.

Teeming crowds have thronged campaign events for next month’s poll in Uttar Pradesh -- the country’s most populous state with over 200 million people and a pillar of support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has traversed key cities to cut the ribbon on infrastructure projects and partake in Hindu religious rituals to boost the state government’s prospects. But with several cities imposing coronavirus curfews and health experts warning of exponential infection growth, several parties have brought their public campaigns to a halt.

"Owing to concerns over the growing number of Covid cases, all... rallies of the party have been cancelled," Ashok Singh, a spokesperson for the opposition Congress, told AFP. Another opposition group said it had switched to virtual campaigning while the BJP cancelled a rally planned for Thursday in Noida, a satellite city of the capital New Delhi that has seen a spate of new cases.

Party spokesman Manish Shukla denied the virus was the reason for calling off the Noida event -- where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seen as a potential Modi successor, was set to appear.

"It was cancelled due to some other technical reason," he told AFP, without giving further detail. But recent electioneering has sparked concern in some quarters of the BJP.

"Imposing curfew in the night and calling (hundreds of thousands) of people in rallies during the day - this is beyond the comprehension of the common man," party lawmaker Varun Gandhi tweeted last week.

More than 200,000 people around India died last year in a huge spring virus wave that overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums -- an outbreak partly blamed on infections spread through election rallies.

India recorded more than 90,000 new infections overnight while financial capital Mumbai saw its highest daily count yet in the pandemic. In Amritsar, the Sikh faith’s holy city near the Pakistan border, 125 passengers on a charter flight from Italy tested positive on arrival, local media reported.

Delhi has ordered all residents outside of essential workers to stay home this weekend. India began rolling out vaccinations to those aged 15-18 on Monday, with more than 12 million newly eligible teens receiving their initial doses in the first three days, according to government data.

Meanwhile, the most basic everyday activities, from working to shopping and going to school, have completely transformed during the Covid-19 pandemic, and may never be the same again.

As the world marks nearly two years since China announced the first death from Covid-19 -- a 61-year-old man in Wuhan -- on January 11, 2020, here’s a look at how our lives have been fundamentally altered by the virus.

As the virus marched across the globe, governments ordered citizens to stay inside -- forcing billions of people to hastily set up home offices. Remote working, working from home (WFH) all quickly became staples in our new pandemic vernacular. Even as lockdowns eased, working from home at least some of the time has remained the norm for many.

In 2021, the percentage of people working remotely hit 32 percent, up from just 17 percent in 2019, according to consulting firm Gartner. For others, the pandemic prompted a change of jobs or demands for better conditions.

In the United States, tens of thousands of workers from hospitals to Hollywood walked off the job last year in a movement dubbed "Striketober" to protest long hours and poor pay. With billions bunkered down at home, businesses of all kinds had to quickly pivot, and online sales for everything from groceries to meals, clothes and furniture rapidly boomed.

Online sales rose 38 percent in the first third of 2021 compared to the same period a year before, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index. It even brought some shoppers online for the first time who aren’t likely to leave soon, Gaelle Le Floch of consulting firm Kantar told AFP.

"We saw new customers, more senior citizens, who became regular shoppers," she said. Between border closures and travel restrictions, the tourism sector was pummelled by the pandemic.

Experts warn the air and rail industries may not return to normal before 2024. Air travel was worst affected, with worldwide traffic dropping by two-thirds in 2020. By the end of 2021, it had only reached half of 2019 levels as travel restrictions remained in place in many countries.

Even as travel picked up following initial lockdowns, chaos remains the norm in airports as passengers line up to show vaccine passes or negative Covid tests. Cities around the world also saw a drop in public transportation such as trains over fears of the virus spreading and as more people stayed home.

Cycling grew in popularity -- but so did commuting by car. As adults stayed home to work, so too did students, with hundreds of millions of children and teens suddenly logging onto Zoom and other platforms for online classes.

Unesco, the UN’s culture and education authority, has called the pandemic the worst-ever education crisis. School systems in most countries saw at least some period of complete closure.

The worst impacts have been in low- and middle-income countries where 53 percent of children already suffered from a lack of access to schooling. That proportion could increase to 70 percent, according to the World Bank.

In some parts of the world -- including Brazil, Pakistan, India, South Africa and Mexico -- a significant drop in math and reading skills has been reported. The pandemic has led to the greatest rise in hunger worldwide in 15 years, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).