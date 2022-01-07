Three caught smuggling foreign liquor

The Pakistan Customs’ Anti-Smuggling Organisation has claimed to have seized 1,240 bottles of foreign liquor worth millions of rupees.

Syed Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said on Thursday that personnel of the Customs Enforcement Karachi seized 1,080 bottles of liquor from a truck at the Mochko check post, RCD Highway, and arrested the driver and his facilitator.

The Anti-Smuggling Organisation, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the truck coming from Balochistan at the Mochko check post at around midnight (the intervening night of December 5 and 6, 2021) and found 1,080 bottles of foreign-origin liquor hidden under bags of vegetables.

After a chase, the driver and his facilitator were arrested. An FIR has been lodged and further investigations have been initiated. The value of the liquor and the Mazda truck was estimated to be Rs27 million.

Separately, officials of the Customs Enforcement Karachi intercepted a car in DHA, discovered 160 bottles of foreign liquor and arrested a man. The value of the seize vehicle and liquor was estimated to be Rs5 million.