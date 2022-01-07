Two held for killing citizen, injuring two others in shooting

Police arrested two men on Wednesday for being allegedly involved in a Shah Latif Town shooting, which left a man dead and two others wounded.

The suspects, identified as Shah Fahad and Umer, were said to have been in possession of weapons, mobiles phones, a motorcycle and other valuables. According to District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, the suspects are paid killers and were arrested after an exchange of fire in the Shah Latif. However, he said, three other suspects escaped under the cover of fire.

He said the arrested suspects and their accomplices were involved in a firing incident that took place on January 4, in which a man, Shafiq, was killed, and two others were wounded. The injured persons are under treatment at hospital.

SSP Bahadur said a weapon used in the shooting was seized during the encounter and sent to the forensic division of the Sindh Police. He added that the suspects were hired guns and committed criminal activities, including murder and street crime.