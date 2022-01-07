KU, NOWPDP join hands to empower differently-abled students

The University of Karachi and the Network of Organisations Working for People with Disabilities in Pakistan (NOWPDP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to empower differently-abled students through educational and employment opportunities.

According to the MoU, both parties would initiate a partnership for Pakistan and American sign language training programmes. They have also agreed to build the capacity of organisations and institutions to achieve disability inclusion and collaborate to organise events for persons with disabilities to celebrate them and their achievements.

The KU and the Network of Organisations Working with Persons with Disabilities, Pakistan (NOWPDP) will also work together in conducting sensitisation training of teachers and students and differently-abled students will be enrolled from the University of Karachi for skill development and special education programmes.

KU acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and President NOWPDP Amin Hashwani inked the MoU documents at a hotel. The members of the KU Student’s Advisory Council were also present on this occasion.

Hashwani briefed the KU delegation about the objectives and achievements of NOWPDP and their plans to expand the working field with collaboration with the university.

Hashwani and Prof hoped the collaboration of NOWPDP and the KU would produce better results for the society and would provide a solid platform for the differently-able persons.