Dr Adib to set up SIUT’s Shikarpur satellite centre with govt help

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh has announced that a satellite centre of the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) will be established in his native city of Shikarpur.

The energy minister made the announcement to this effect on Thursday as he visited the SIUT and met its founder Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi. The minister appealed to Dr Rizvi to assume charge of the proposed satellite centre of the SIUT to be built in Shikarpur. He invited the SIUT’s founder to visit Shikarpur, inspect the proposed site himself and plan to build the satellite centre there. Dr Rizvi accepted the invitation.

Sheikh said that Dr Rizvi’s help meant a lot to the people of his native city for resolving their health-related woes. He said the Sindh government would ensure whatever facilities and budget were required by Dr Rizvi for establishing the satellite centre of the SIUT in Shikarpur.

He said that earlier, the plan of the provincial government was to establish a university in Shikarpur, but they later realised that the people in his native town required a urology centre on a preferential basis. Dr Rizvi also discussed with the provincial energy minister the historical importance of Shikarpur, especially at the time of the creation of Pakistan and in the pre-Partition era.