Sindh’s opposition parties agree on agitation drive

Sindh’s major opposition parties in groups -- the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) -- have decided to launch massive and effective agitation against the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2021.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the steering committee with representation of the three political parties at the MQM-P’s headquarters on Thursday. The MQM-P representatives included MPAs Muhammad Hussain, Khawaja Izharul Hasan and Javed Hanif, and the PTI was represented by MPAs Bilal Ghaffar and Saeed Afridi, and Wing Commander (retd) Q Hakeem. The GDA was represented by Sardar Abdul Rahim and MPA Hasnain Mirza at the meeting.

The participants discussed various strategies for their future course of action and decided to form coordination committees at divisional levels across the province. They also agreed to organise protests in cities in rural Sindh against the controversial local government law. The steering committee’s members had met at the GDA office on December 17.