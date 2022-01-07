Police await final report to confirm if murdered boy was raped

Police on Thursday registered a case against unidentified persons over the abduction and murder of a minor boy from the New Karachi neighbourhood.

The body of eight-year-old Abdur Rehman was found near a graveyard on Wednesday, a day after he had gone missing from near his home in the same locality.

His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the initial post-mortem examination report suggested that he was strangled to death. Police suspect that unidentified persons kidnapped him, apparently subjected him to rape and then later strangled him to death with his own trousers.

Officials said that in addition to the sections of kidnapping and murder, the section of rape will be added to the FIR if it is confirmed in the final chemical examination report or through the police investigation.

Man commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide while hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in North Karachi. Responding to reports, Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police and rescuers reached the property located in Sector 5 C/1 and transported the body of 32-year-old Misbah, son of Rahat, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Quoting the family, the police said the man had been facing a financial crisis due to unemployment and he had apparently killed himself.