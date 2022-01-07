Careem appoints new country head

KARACHI: Careem has appointed Feroz Jaleel as country head for Pakistan aiming to increase presence of the ride-hailing service in the country, a statement said on Thursday.

Jaleel has served Careem in different operational efficiencies as vice president of strategic finance. With the new responsibility, he will be responsible for strategic planning, day-to-day operations, and organisational culture, the service reported.

Prior to joining Careem, he held financial management positions in organisations operating across telecoms, e-commerce, tech, and mobility.

As per the service, Jaleel will work on raising the bar on drivers and customer experience by investing in reliability and safety.

“The opportunity to increase our impact in Pakistan is huge and I am excited to kick start my 100 day plan with a focus on reliability and safety, in support of our customers and captains,” he said.

According to Careem, it has provided employment opportunities to more than 800,000 drivers, with an investment up to $100 million in Pakistan since its inception. The service has further expanded its services from mobility of people to adding mobility of things and money, including food/daily essential deliveries, peer-to-peer credit transfer, and mobile top-ups.