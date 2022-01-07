US Fed sees rate hikes sooner to flight inflation

Washington: Federal Reserve officials last month were concerned about the Omicron impact, but believed the US economy had recovered enough from the pandemic downturn that interest rate hikes could come sooner than expected, according to minutes of the December meeting released on Wednesday.

The document provides a behind-the-scenes look at the deliberations of the Fed´s policy committee, which convened as the US central bank faced increasing pressure to act against the wave of inflation that sent consumer prices surging to multi-decade highs.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) accelerated the withdrawal of the pandemic stimulus measures and released forecasts showing central bankers expect to hike interest rates -- their most potent weapon against price increases -- as many as three times in 2022.

One of the two criteria for raising the benchmark lending rate off zero is how close the economy is to maximum employment, and many officials believe it is nearing that point or already there.

That means "it may become warranted to increase the federal funds rate sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated," the minutes said.

With the faster pullback, the Fed´s stimulus bond-buying program now is set to end in March, setting the stage for rate hikes after that, though the minutes acknowledge they could move even quicker, if necessary given rising prices.

"Participants generally continued to anticipate that inflation would decline significantly over the course of 2022" but "almost all" forecast higher inflation this year, and many in 2023.

Meeting participants also believed the supply chain snarls that have helped fuel the price increases will "persist well into (2022) at least," according to the minutes.

The FOMC gathered as the Omicron variant was spreading across the United States, but before the surge in new cases seen in recent days.

Officials were split over how much of a threat the new strain posed to the world´s largest economy, with "many" believing it "made the economic outlook more uncertain."

Several said "they did not yet see the new variant as fundamentally altering the path of economic recovery," according to the minutes.

Meanwhile global stocks mostly sank on Thursday after the fed signalled it was ready to hike interest rates sooner than expected to combat spiking inflation.

London stocks slid in midday deals, while Frankfurt and Paris fell heavily in early afternoon eurozone trade.

Minutes from the Fed´s latest monetary policy meeting showed that officials were confident the world´s top economy was in good shape and able to absorb high borrowing costs, despite concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

"The Federal Reserve continues to wield considerable power over global markets and its latest comments are not what investors want to hear," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"Minutes... implied that a tight jobs market and ongoing inflation could result in a more aggressive change in monetary policy with interest rates going up sooner than expected."

The latest US unemployment data showed a small tick higher in first-time jobless claims last week, but at 207,000 remained relatively low. "The key takeaway is that the latest data didn´t disrupt the idea that the labor market is tight and that initial claims are running at pre-pandemic levels, which at the time were thought to be quite low," said Patrick O´Hare at Briefing.com.

The prospect of rising interest rates in the world´s biggest economy tends to weigh on global share prices because it increases company borrowing costs and curbs consumer incomes.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said the Fed update "appears to have caught markets off guard".

The Federal Open Market Committee has already started winding back the vast bond-buying stimulus put in place at the start of the pandemic as inflation remains stubbornly high, with the programme due to end in March.

Traders had previously expected the bank to then start lifting rates.

The move away from massive central bank support around the world has rattled markets in recent months -- having notched up a series of records or multi-year highs on the cheap cash.

With the punch bowl being taken away, traders are in retreat, particularly those invested in tech firms, which are more susceptible to higher interest rates owing to their reliance on borrowing to fuel growth.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged more than three percent Wednesday, leading losses on Wall Street. All three main US indices opened modestly lower on Thursday.

Asia tracked Wednesday´s move lower on Wall Street. Tokyo led losses, falling almost three percent, while Sydney was off almost as much. Shanghai, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also down.