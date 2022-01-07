Govt to hold bidding round for HEC on January 12

ISLAMABAD: The government has planned to invite financial bids for privatizing state-run Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) by the second week of January, a statement said on Thursday.

“… privatization process of HEC is near to completion… and a bidding process is scheduled to be held on 12th January 12, 2022,” the statement issued after a consultative meeting held to allay issues pertaining to complete privatization of Pakistan Steel Mill Corporation (PSMC) and HEC.

Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and Minister for Privatisation Mohammed Mian Soomro attended the meeting. Secretaries of Industries and Privatisation and representatives of the HEC and financial advisors were present.

HEC, a state-owned entity, is under the administrative control of the State Engineering Corporation (SEC), the share of which is fully owned by the Ministry of Industries and Production/federal government. Located in Taxila, HEC started its commercial operations in 1998. It manufactures power transformers of 132 kilovolts and 66 kilovolts. The government previously made several attempts to privatise HEC but the plan didn’t materialize on poor response from the investors.

Officials said the Privatization Commission had approved Rs81.08/share as reserve price for giving HEC in private hands, “though, the price is not final and can be changed”. HEC will have a combined worth of around Rs1.14 billion. The statement said the consultative meeting was informed “that pre-qualification bidding process of PSM under progress”. “The major focus was on the availability of utility connections to the newly formed subsidiary of PSMC, which is mandatory for seeking approval for scheme of arrangement (SoA).”

The matter has been taken up with utility companies and NEPRA for issuance of “no objection certificates) NOCs, so that the process of privatisation/revival of PSM could be completed without hindrance in stipulated time, it added.

The government is expecting to complete the handover of up to 74 percent stake in loss-making Pakistan PSM to private sector soon, while targeting to hold bidding in March-April 2022. Eight interested parties/investors have shown interest in participating in it and six of them have submitted their statements of qualification. Minister Bakhtyar said the main objective of privatization of under-utilised public sector entities was to monetise their assets by enhancing investment opportunity.

“That space would be filled by the private sector which would bring investment and best global practices with them.”

Minister Soomro said privatization of under-utilised PSEs would be completed in transparent and efficient manner in line with global practices.