Stocks slide on Omicron, trade data jitters

Stocks fell on Thursday as caution crept in after Omicron virus numbers rose to a new high this week while investors stayed away from big bets on weak trade data, dealers said.

They added that concerns related to rising trend in Omicron cases in country and widening deficit on external front had negative fallout on capital market, bringing the share prices down sharply.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index fell 0.72 percent or 325 points to settle at 45,082 points compared to 45407 points in the previous session.

Volumes dropped 20.1 percent to 345.3 million shares. Traded value surged 28.7 percent to reach $ 74.8 million as against $ 58.1 million.

The KSE 100-share Index opened negative and remained in the negative territory throughout the day and recording its intraday low at 45,021.32 levels. It settled lower by 325.59 points at 45,082.30 levels.

The KSE-All Share trading activity ascended as compared to the last trading session as the ready market volume stood at 344 million shares as compared to the last trading session of 432 million shares.

Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include WTL, TRG, UNITYR3, TELE, and YOUW.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Technology (-116 points), Cement (-78 points), OMC (-27 points), Banks (-22 points) and Textile (-21 points).

Whist WTL contributed most of the volume followed by TRG.

Dealers believed that market is likely to remain under pressure due to higher trade deficit and rising number of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan.

“Trade deficit year-on-year widened by a sharp 106.4 percent to $25.478 billion which was driven largely by a nearly triple increase in imports compared to exports,” Arif Habib Limited said in a post-market note.

“Profit-taking was witnessed throughout the day mainly in the tech and cement stocks, which led the market to close in the red zone.”

Activity continued to remain side-ways as market witnessed hefty volumes in the third tier stocks.

Darson Securities said local equity bourse remained under pressure on the back of over 1,000 new cases reported in Pakistan for first time in nearly three months as Omicron-driven fifth wave spreads as well as Pakistan’s trade deficit year-on-year widened sharply.

“The negative development about government’s debt and liabilities increasing 5.9 percent in the first five months of the current fiscal year and 14.4 percent during the last 12 months (Nov 2020-Nov 2021) and gloomy trend in global markets also put its share to fracture the value of shares.”

The bearish sentiment was deeply penetrated and even overshadowed the developments like Avanceon Limited, which resolved to convert its long-term interest-free receivables worth Rs2,642,703,175 from subsidiary companies into equity as fully paid ordinary shares in its subsidiaries.

Brokerage Topline Securities said market opened on a negative note where initial pressure recorded from TRG as British newspaper Telegraph reported “Ziaullah Khan Chisti offer himself for election as directors after quitting over harassment claims, which led the stock to close at its lower limit (Rs114.33, down 7.49 percent)”.

“Further profit taking has been witnessed in cements sector on higher international coal prices where LUCK, DGKC, MLCF, PIOC and CHCC closed lower.”