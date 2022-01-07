Rupee ends weaker

KARACHI: The rupee closed weaker against the dollar on Thursday, down 18 paisas in the interbank foreign exchange market as the local unit came under pressure on the back of lower dollar supplies in the market, dealers said.
Pakistani currency ended 0.10 percent lower at 176.92 a dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 176.74.
In the open market, the rupee remained flat, closing at 179 to the dollar for a third straight session.
“There was a demand for the greenback and the inflows were not adequate to meet that demand,” said a currency dealer. The worsening six-month trade balance data also hit the sentiment.
Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by a whopping 106 percent to $25.478 billion in the first half of this fiscal year owing to unprecedented rise in imports.
Imports jumped by 66 percent to $40.50 billion. However, exports during July-December also increased by 25 percent to $15.13 billion.
“We have to see whether the rupee remains at 176 or crosses this level at the close of trade on Friday,” the dealer added.
“It’s very important to see how the market will react to the measures taken by the government and the central bank to stabilise the local currency.”
The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved imposition of up to 50 percent regulatory duty on all types of imported cars, a decision aimed at reducing the import burden on the trade account.
