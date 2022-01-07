Govt raises Rs167.4bln via Ijara Sukuk

KARACHI: The government on Thursday raised Rs167.4 billion through the auction of five-year fixed rate Government of Pakistan (GIS) Ijara Sukuk to help plug the budget gap.

Auction target was Rs25 billion. The government also fetched Rs51.1 billion through the auction of five-year variable rental rate Ijara Sukuk.

Bankers said the government would likely generate Rs300 billion in funds from the sale of these Shariah-compliant papers within two-three months.

The government took some measures to diversify its debt. It has added four new assets to the transaction structure of Ijara Sukuk. The four new assets include M-4 (Faisalabad-Multan), CPEC-WC (Hakla-DI Khan Motorway), M-8 (Khuzdar-ShahdatKot-Qubo Saeed Khan - Wangu Hill Motorway) and CPEC-NC (Havelian-Thakot-Hazara Motorway) under the authority of the National Highway Authority.

The government introduced various new instruments to further develop the domestic securities market, attract a more diversified investor base and to provide more flexibility and options to the investors as well as to the government.

It started issuance of five-year Sukuk with fixed rate rental payments from July 2020, similar to conventional bonds; the government introduced re-opening mechanism in Sukuk auctions in July 2020 to increase liquidity of the Islamic bonds.