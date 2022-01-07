Taxing the rich

Since its independence, this country has been plundered by elites. In 2018, Pakistan took around $34 billion in loans from different countries and organisations. During the same year, it imported ‘non-essential’ goods worth around $8 billion. These included imported cars, animal food, and other things which an ordinary person has no need or money for. The government has taken a step in the right direction through the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021. However, it is imperative that its taxes be applied across the board to include the rich, rather than further burdening the poor.
Muhammad Haris
Rawalpindi
