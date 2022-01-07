Promises recalled

The country’s economy is in shambles – unemployment and are poverty increasing by the day; the rupee is depreciating and inflation is soaring. Countless people are starving. Governance is poor, and dispensation of justice is slow and expensive at best. Corruption has taken deep roots in society.

Before the 2018 general elections, people had been extremely hopeful that the PTI-led government would transform the country for the better, but instead they have been let down so terribly that many have killed themselves out of despair in the past year. People’s disappointment in the incumbent government was reflected in the recent local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which the PTI fared badly. The government has approximately one and half years left in power. It needs to address and remedy the people’s complaints. Its narrative that the inflation is a result of global economic implications are no consolation to poverty-stricken people.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki MarwatA