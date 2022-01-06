 
close
Thursday January 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Prisoner tortured to death by other inmates in lockup

January 06, 2022

LAHORE: A prisoner of Camp Jail was tortured to death by other inmates in the lockup of Cantt Kutchery on Wednesday. The inmate identified as Farooq was taken to Cantt Kutchery from Camp Jail where he was subjected to torture by other lockup inmates.

Comments