Seminar discusses HR violations, war crimes in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Wednesday organised a seminar on debating the human rights violations and war crimes in the IIOJ&K, including Russell Tribunal 2021 proceedings.

Former foreign minister and foreign secretary Ambassador (retd) Inamul Haque, former federal minister and President Research Society of International Law (RSIL) Ahmer Bilal Soofi, Secretary General Kashmir Civitas Dr Farhan Mujahid Chak, Registrar and Assistant Professor Quaid-e-Azam University Dr Raja Qaiser, and Legal Director, CMS McKenna Narabarro Olswang LLP Hassan Aslam Shad were the speakers, who highlighted the issue of human rights violations and war crimes in the IIOJ&K.

The participants aptly brought to fore the political, diplomatic and lawfare dimensions on Kashmir, and were of the view that the occupied valley is one of the most militarised disputed areas with more than 900,000 soldiers indulging in the human rights violations, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Ahmer Bilal Soofi, in his keynote address, remarked that under all the definitions of international law, the state of Kashmir is witnessing genocide, repression, human rights violations and war crimes.

According to him, India was getting away with serious violations of the international law due to the geo-political complications of the global powers. The participants mentioned the proceedings of Russell Tribunal on Kashmir in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on December 17-19, and said that it was a leap forward and has put the issue of Kashmir on the international agenda. They said under the Russell Tribunal India stands guilty of committing violations, as was the case in Vietnam.

Dr Farhan Chak, Secretary General of Kashmir Civitas — a Canadian registered NGO, observed that the Kashmiris are trapped in a false binary between India and Pakistan, and since 2019 India has blatantly trampled Kashmiris rights in the IIOJ&K.

The seminar concluded that Kashmir is a disputed territory, where the Indian illegal acts and use of coercive power have created legal, human rights and security issues that need to be tackled by well-resourced efforts on diplomatic, political and lawfare fronts. It was also noted that Kashmiris struggle is neither a secessionist movement, nor terrorism, but it is a freedom movement.Acting President and Director Research IPRI, Brig (retd) Raashid Wali Janjua said that there is a need for properly resourcing and projecting the Kashmir issue.