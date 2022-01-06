Heavy fog disrupts passenger trains schedule

LAHORE: Due to heavy fog the passenger trains delayed for many hours. According to details, the 45-up Pakistan Express between Karachi via Faisalabad and Rawalpindi was delayed by 3 hours and 55 minutes. The 33-up Pak Business Express running between Karachi and Lahore was delayed by 3 hours. Karachi-Rawalpindi 7-up speed was delayed by 2 hours and 40 minutes. The 15-up Karachi Express between Lahore was delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes. The 1-up Khyber Mail Express between Sialkot was delayed by 2 hours and 20 minutes. Karachi-Peshawar 13-up Awam Express delayed by 2 hours. The 43-up Shah Hussain Express running between Lahore was delayed by 2 hours. Karachi-Peshawar 47-up Rehman Baba Express via Faisalabad was delayed by 2 hours. The 5-up Green Line Express between Karachi and Rawalpindi was delayed by 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Lahore-Karachi via Faisalabad 41-up Karakoram Express was delayed by 1 hour 40 minutes. Millat Express via Malikwal-Faisalabad was also delayed. The 39-up Jaffar Express between Quetta and Peshawar was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. The 35-up Sir Syed Express between Karachi and Rawalpindi was delayed by one hour.