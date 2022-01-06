Seven of a family burnt alive in Pirmahal house fire

TOBA TEK SINGH: Seven members of a family were burnt alive in a fire that erupted in their house in Chak 756/GB near Pirmahal Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122 and district police spokesperson, the family members lighted a gas stove in a room to warm themselves in biting cold in Chak 756 GB near Arrouti. The things in the room caught fire when they were sleeping while leaving the stove burning. The fire engulfed the whole room, perishing seven members of the family on the spot while family head Muhammad Hussain and three others sustained critical burns. The dead are: Muhammad Hussain’s wife Sakina Bibi, his daughter Mafia Bibi, his son Abdul Rashid, his daughter-in-law Azra Bibi, her minor son Hamza and her two minor daughters Amna and Afshan Bibi. The injured were shifted to Pirmahal THQ hospital. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives and prayed for the departed souls.
LAHORE: Police Response Unit arrested three men on the allegation of firing at a police picket near Sessions Court in...
LAHORE: A 30-year-old man was shot at and wounded by an unidentified man in the limits of Harbanspura on Wednesday....
LAHORE: A prisoner of Camp Jail was tortured to death by other inmates in the lockup of Cantt Kutchery on Wednesday....
KARACHI: On the occasion of 94th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan People’s Party and former PM Zulfiqar...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute on Wednesday organised a seminar on debating the human rights...
LAHORE: Two persons were killed and four others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on Bund Road near...
Comments