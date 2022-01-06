 
January 06, 2022
Mobile phone SIMs of unvaccinated people to be blocked

By Our Correspondent
January 06, 2022
FAISALABAD: Commissioner Zahid Hussain Wednesday said mobile SIMs of unvaccinated people would be blocked after a week and the recommendation would be forwarded to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in this regard.

The commissioner decided this after a low percentage of Faisalabad district in coronavirus vaccination and said strict compliance would be implemented on this decision. He asked the non-vaccinated people to vaccinate themselves to avoid any difficulties besides safeguarding their and family members' health.

