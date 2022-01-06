Global community urged to realise its promise to Kashmiris

Ag APP

Islamabad : The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YKF) on Wednesday organised a day-long activity at Centaurus Mall, Islamabad, to mark Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day.

Kashmiris around the world are observing this Right to Self-Determination Day to make the international community realise that their promise to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) remains unfulfilled. In these last seven decades, three generations of Kashmiris have suffered at the hands of Indian occupation forces, waiting for the actualization of the UN’s promise to them.

The daylong campaign titled "Remembering United Nations Plebiscite Resolution on Kashmir" aimed to promote and raise awareness of the ultimate resolution of the long-pending issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). The event was held at the main lobby of Centaurus Mall, Islamabad, Young men, and women from YFK joined visitors gathered at an attractive Selfie Wall.