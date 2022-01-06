‘IIOJ&K, a story of tyranny, oppression’

Islamabad : Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairperson Sheharyar Khan Afridi has said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was always a story of tyranny, oppression, and siege.

Afridi was speaking at an event organised by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here Wednesday to commemorate the Kashmiris Right to Self-Determination Day. The day is observed to commemorate the adoption of the United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan (UNCIP) Resolution on the accession of Kashmir to either Pakistan or India through a free and impartial plebiscite.

The chairperson of the Kashmir Committee called for greater involvement of the youth through interactive sessions in universities to counter the influence of the hybrid warfare waged against Pakistan by India through social media. Responding to a question, he opined that Kashmiris were part of all important meetings and decisions of the Kashmir Committee.

He termed the Indian government’s actions following the unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of its Constitution related to Kashmir as war crimes and urged the international community to take note of the Indian brutalities in IIOJK since August 5, 2019.

Pakistan’s former High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit said that India was trying to convert the narrative about the freedom struggle in Kashmir into one about a secessionist movement.