Rain impacts office attendance

Islamabad : The attendance in public and private offices of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained thin for the second day running as a significant number of employees opted for leaves to enjoy rainy spells.

Murree and Galiyat that received heavy snowfall, were the first nearest destination options for the twin cities’ dwellers that attracted a large number of visitors on the second consecutive working day, normally expected to throng on weekends. Northern areas also recorded a sudden influx of tourists who turned up to witness snowfall with their children, who are already on week-long vacations from their educational institutions.

The City Traffic Police Murree has made special arrangements to avoid traffic congestion amid heavy snow in the city, expected to receive a huge number of tourists during the coming week. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan who personally visited Murree to monitor the situation the other day advised the tourists to strictly follow the traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion that may turn in to a nightmare if the city received tourists more than its space to accommodate.

According to a tweet by the City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi 83,000 vehicles have entered the city since the last two days and this snowy weather was predicted to persist till Friday, and the influx of tourists was expected to increase over the week. The official advised the visitors not to enter with vehicles without chains fixed with their tyres and use a low gear to avoid any eventuality.

“Keep a safe distance from other cars due to slippery roads and drive at slow speed,” he added. DSP Traffic Murree while talking to this agency said, “Traffic pace is slow but there has been no jam until now. We have shared the basic traffic advisory rules and request the people to cooperate with us. A large number of tourists are expected on the weekend as winter holidays in schools of 12 districts including Rawalpindi commenced from January 3rd. Last weekend, we received 60,000 to 70,000 tourists, and this coming weekend we are prepared to anticipate even a greater amount,” he added.