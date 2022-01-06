Rains to bring down cases of infectious diseases

Islamabad: The rain spell will bring down cases of infectious diseases that were widely spreading due to coughing and sneezing being caused by smog.

According to the details, when the officials of the climate change ministry conducted research to get to know the quality of the air they came to know through medical experts that smog had triggered the spread of infectious diseases especially in urban areas of Punjab.

The data showed that there had been increasing numbers of flu, sore throat, and eye infection cases with the onset of the smog season. Smog season starts from November and goes on till the end of December, and so diseases associated with pollution also increase during this time.

An official said they are making new plans for next year to control smog as the data obtained this year has helped them understand this issue in a much better way.

“Smog has its negative effects on the health of the people. It causes spread of infectious diseases and it proves more dangerous when the country is already facing coronavirus pandemic that is associated with coughing and sneezing,” he said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that smog and infectious diseases have a correlation so they would try their best to address this issue with all available resources.

“Now we have made better plans for next year and, hopefully, the ratio of smog will be drastically reduced with the passage of time. We will utilize digital technology and equipment along with strict measures to control stubble burning anywhere in the country,” he said.

He said “The farmer community has shown its full support to the government in its efforts to control smog. The factory owners are also ready to use new devices that will help reduce carbon in the smoke.