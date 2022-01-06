 
Thursday January 06, 2022
Book of poetry published

By Bureau report
January 06, 2022

PESHAWAR: A new book of Urdu poetry, “Sooraj se Guftagoo” has been published.

It has a collection of poems and ghazals of Dr Liaqat Ali which narrate the thinking, feelings and experiences of the poet about the different aspects of life. The number of poems and ghazals stands at 109. Prof Shiraz Jamal and Khalid Shareef have written the preface.

