Book of poetry published

PESHAWAR: A new book of Urdu poetry, “Sooraj se Guftagoo” has been published.
It has a collection of poems and ghazals of Dr Liaqat Ali which narrate the thinking, feelings and experiences of the poet about the different aspects of life. The number of poems and ghazals stands at 109. Prof Shiraz Jamal and Khalid Shareef have written the preface.
MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister Habibur Rehman Tanoli and his son announced to join the Jamiat...
PESHAWAR: The trader community on Wednesday hailed the implementation of the Pakistan Single Window system as a major...
DIR: Two persons, including a minor, were killed and six others injured when an ambulance fell into the Panjkora River...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Adal Medical University, Somalia and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical...
PESHAWAR: The new variant of coronavirus, Omicron has finally reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after five patients tested...
PESHAWAR: Provincial government has made the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Breeding Facility Rules, 2021, according to a...
Comments