100kg heroin seized, one held at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: Customs authorities seized 100kg heroin at Torkham border and arrested a peddler, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional customs collector Muhammad Tayyab told media that they stopped an empty truck (KBL-2652) and recovered 100kg heroin. He said the heroin bags had been concealed in the hidden cavities of the vehicle. The official said the worth of the heroin seized was Rs1 billion in the market.

Muhammad Tayyab said they had seized a record amount of narcotics being smuggled from Afghanistan at Torkham border in the past two weeks.