Workshop on digital census held at UoP campus

PESHAWAR: Federal Bureau of Statistics and Local Government & Rural Development Department held a sensitisation workshop on digital census at the University of Peshawar campus on Wednesday.

The one-day awareness event focused on the launching of Pakistan’s seventh digital and information technology. The workshop was organised by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Local Government, Elections & Rural Development and the University of Peshawar, at Sahibzada Abdul Qayum Archive Auditorium.

Heads of departments, teachers, students of Peshawar University, secretaries of village and neighborhood councils and other officials concerned attended the event.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees was the special guest of the function while the workshop was also addressed by Mohammad Sarwar Gondal, Focal Person of Digital Statistics PBS, Member Governing Council PBS Mohammad Iqbal, Special Secretary Local Government & Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inayatullah Wasim, Director PBS Rabia Awan, Director Information Peshawar Ghulam Hussain Ghazi and IT experts. A question-answer session was also held at the end of the event in which Village and Neighborhood Secretaries of the Department of Local Government & Rural Development, students and teachers of the Statistics Department of the University made queries and updated on different issues of the new census that would be 1st of its kind digital census in the country.

Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees, Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar, appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on digital census and extended all possible cooperation on behalf of the University of Peshawar.