Kashmiris observe right to self-determination day

MUZAFFARABAD: Kashmiris living on both sides of the line of control, Pakistan and abroad observed right to self-determination day on Wednesday to draw the world’s attention towards Indian forces atrocities and called for the implementation of United Nations resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Functions, seminars and protest rallies were held all over the state to condemn the Indian forces repressions on Kashmiri people and demanded the immediate implementation of United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

Addressing a rally organised by Kashmir cultural academy, the speakers including the Parliamentary Secretary Education Prof Taqdis Gillani urged the United Nations to implement its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region. They said that India has intensified its reign of terror in occupied Kashmir and has engaged to change the demography of the state which an open violations of the United Nations resolutions.

The speakers expressed their serious concern over the killings of Kashmiris in fake encounters and genocide of Kashmiri people at the hands of brute Indian forces.

They urged the human rights organizations, Asia watch and other organization to play their role for stopping gruesome human rights violations by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The speakers also urged the United Nations to send its fact finding mission in occupied Kashmir. The seminar was also addressed by Azad Kashmir University Vice chancellor Dr Kaleem Abbasi, Secretary Kashmir liberation cell and cultural academy Ijaz Lone and others. The participants of the rally also staged a protest which started from Azadi Chowk and ended at the UN observers mission.­­