Shop owner gunned down

HARIPUR: Unidentified attacker shot dead a young mobile phone shop owner in the Hattar Industrial Estate area, police said here on Wednesday.
Police quoted the family sources as saying that Samiullah Khan, 27, a native of Swat, has been running a mobile phone shop in the Gulu Bandi Market of Hattar Industrial Estate for the last couple of years.
They said that unidentified assailant (s) entered his shop and opened fire when he was about to close his shop at around 9pm on Tuesday. He received a single shot in the head and died instantly. The family has denied having any enmity in the area or back in the native district of Swat while the police have started an investigation.
