Thursday January 06, 2022
Chan visits Bilal Yaseen at Mayo Hospital

January 06, 2022

LAHORE: Former Federal Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan visited injured PMLN MPA Bilal Yaseen in Mayo Hospital here Wednesday. Bilal Yaseen was injured in an assassination attempt a few days back and was under treatment at Mayo Hospital.

