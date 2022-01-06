Health Card counters inspected

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled another promise of providing free medical treatment to all citizens without any discrimination and set a new record by distributing National Health Cards to families across the country for which there was no example in past.

These views were expressed by Dr Seemi Bokhari MNA Member Standing Committee Health and Nursing Council while talking to the citizens and inspecting the counter set up for National Health Card at Lahore General Hospital. Medical Superintendent Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti gave a full briefing to the MNA on health cards. Dr Seemi said that due to the joint efforts of the government and doctors, the spread of corona cases in the country were less than other countries. LGH MS said that on the instructions of CM Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, 140,000 free COVID-19 tests were conducted till today whereas these tests cost Rs900m in private sector.