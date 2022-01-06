LDA razes illegal structures

LAHORE: Private Housing Schemes Squad of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Metropolitan Planning Wing on Wednesday demolished various structures of several illegal housing schemes in Raiwind Tehsil.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished under-construction roads, sewerage systems, walls, greenbelts and other infrastructure.LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that the operations against illegal housing schemes would continue until the complete suppression of illegal constructions and commercial activities, adding that the establishment of any illegal scheme within the jurisdiction of LDA would not be tolerated. He said the operations against illegal constructions were underway in all zones, adding that citizens should not buy plots in any illegal housing scheme. “Before buying plots in private schemes, be sure to get information from LDA about the legal status of this scheme/plot”, he asserted.