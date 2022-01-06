Gardezi reviews livestock dept performance

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review the performance of Livestock and Dairy Development Department at Buffalo Research Institute, Pattoki.

According to spokesperson for the Livestock Department, Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Syed Naveed Shirazi and Head of Chief Minister Special Monitoring Unit Fazeel Asif besides other senior officials attended the meeting.

The minister said the department should promote livestock and dairy development business on commercial basis. He directed to scale up the scope of its projects so that livestock farmers in Punjab could get maximum benefit from it.

He appreciated the successful implementation of Livestock Department’s innovative In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technology in ending animal infertility in Punjab. He directed the Livestock Department to upgrade its existing labs, which would enhance its efficiency as well as enable the export of dairy products to foreign countries. He said there was a need to focus on manufacturing the animal’s vaccine according to international standard and changing the breeding process of small animals.