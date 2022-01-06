First book of civic education discussed

LAHORE: Centre for Peace and Secular Studies (CPSS) has designed a course outline of civic education for students of Grades 5-8 with the objective to inform the children of their fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution. The book has been distributed among 6,000 children.

A discussion was held here Wednesday on “The First Book of Civic Education”. Teachers, students, lawyers, civil society activists and journalists gave their input on how to go about civic education in the country. There were suggestions to ask the government to incorporate this material into curriculum.

The course books under development cover topics such as civics, constitution, democracy, government, state and politics, environment and global warming, peace and tolerance, importance of gender equality, people and festivities of Pakistan, personal hygiene and physical activities, mental health, responsibilities, rights and volunteerism.

UVAS: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a motivational lecture for young veterinarians regarding their best future to study abroad here in City Campus on Wednesday.UVAS Alumnus/Renowned Clinician Dr Amir Chaudhry from the USA delivered his lecture to UVAS young veterinarian on the requirements for North American Veterinary Licencing (NAVLE) examination system. He also highlighted key education resources for the NAVLE preparation. He spoke about new trends and modern research in veterinary education for the diagnoses of different diseases. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS always focussed on providing opportunities of learning practical knowledge and latest skill to its DVM students. Later, The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences UVAS arranged farewell ceremony in the honour of Administration Officer of Registrar Office (Students Record) Jawaid Iqbal on his retirement. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the farewell ceremony and lauded Jawaid Iqbal 35-year service.

PhD degree: Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Muhammad Faran in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of his thesis entitled "Musical Identities, Preference, Peak Experiences and Flourish in Music Engagers". He completed his research work under the supervision of PU Institute of Applied Psychology’s Prof Dr Farah Malik.