CCPO visits AVLS office

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore visited the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Headquarters on Wednesday. He inspected various departments and office matters of AVLS. He talked to AVLS officers and staff and inquired about their problems. He also inspected the recovered motorcycles and vehicles. DIG Investigation informed him that AVLS submitted challans of 9,559 cases last year.
LAHORE: Former Federal Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan visited injured PMLN MPA Bilal Yaseen in Mayo Hospital here...
LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled another promise of providing free medical treatment to all citizens...
LAHORE: Private Housing Schemes Squad of the Lahore Development Authority Metropolitan Planning Wing on Wednesday...
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review...
LAHORE: Centre for Peace and Secular Studies has designed a course outline of civic education for students of Grades...
LAHORE: CIA Model Town police killed two robbers in an alleged encounter in the limits of Kahna police here on...
Comments