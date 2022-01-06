 
close
Thursday January 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

CCPO visits AVLS office

January 06, 2022

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore visited the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Headquarters on Wednesday. He inspected various departments and office matters of AVLS. He talked to AVLS officers and staff and inquired about their problems. He also inspected the recovered motorcycles and vehicles. DIG Investigation informed him that AVLS submitted challans of 9,559 cases last year.

Comments