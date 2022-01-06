Two robbers killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE: CIA Model Town police killed two robbers in an alleged encounter in the limits of Kahna police here on Wednesday.

However, police claimed that the two detained robbers Abdul Rehman and Sajid were killed by firing of their own accomplices. Fortunately, policemen escaped unhurt. Police took the two to Halloki Kahna to round up their remaining accomplices. As soon as they reached Haveli, accused Sajid and Abdul Rehman's accomplices opened fire on the police party. Abdul Rehman was killed while Sajid was seriously injured in firing by their accomplices. The injured accused, Sajid, was being taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on way. Both the accused were involved in several attempted murder and robbery cases.