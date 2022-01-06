Two robbers killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE: CIA Model Town police killed two robbers in an alleged encounter in the limits of Kahna police here on Wednesday.
However, police claimed that the two detained robbers Abdul Rehman and Sajid were killed by firing of their own accomplices. Fortunately, policemen escaped unhurt. Police took the two to Halloki Kahna to round up their remaining accomplices. As soon as they reached Haveli, accused Sajid and Abdul Rehman's accomplices opened fire on the police party. Abdul Rehman was killed while Sajid was seriously injured in firing by their accomplices. The injured accused, Sajid, was being taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on way. Both the accused were involved in several attempted murder and robbery cases.
LAHORE: Former Federal Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan visited injured PMLN MPA Bilal Yaseen in Mayo Hospital here...
LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled another promise of providing free medical treatment to all citizens...
LAHORE: Private Housing Schemes Squad of the Lahore Development Authority Metropolitan Planning Wing on Wednesday...
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review...
LAHORE: Centre for Peace and Secular Studies has designed a course outline of civic education for students of Grades...
LAHORE: CCPO Lahore visited the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Headquarters on Wednesday. He inspected various...
Comments