Roadmap approved to encourage investment

LAHORE: The Board of Directors of Punjab Board of Investment & Trade has approved the Strategic Roadmap 2022 to develop an investment environment that encourages both domestic and foreign investment in the country.

The action plan has set main objectives for PBIT, which are to attract FDI, support existing investors with expansion potential, coordinate and assist for a better business

ecosystem, establish effective and efficient Operational Support System and promote investment in the province through inclusive marketing and events.

The Board of Directors established European Desk, North America Desk, China and South East Desk, Middle East Desk and Central and South Asia Desk for the facilitation of potential investors from these regions and to present Punjab as the most lucrative destination for investment.

BoD Chairman Fazeel Asif Jah said that Punjab’s apex investment promotion agency is playing a focal role in facilitating fast-track investment support services for new as well as existing investors of local and foreign sources. He said PBIT will organise mega investment promotion events, panel discussions, public-private dialogues, research publications, while new initiatives will be introduced along with development of state-of-the-art marketing collateral for enlightening the world about investment opportunities Punjab offers.

The BoD said, “We have set targets for new financial year to ensure the economic uplift of the province through investment and financial growth. The Punjab government is introducing bold reforms that have increased the confidence of business community and helped the country improve in all sectors of economy.

