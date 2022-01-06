Governor terms Modi killer of innocent Kashmiris

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has reiterated that Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable and incomplete without each other. Pakistanis cannot distance themselves from Kashmiris for a single moment since they have been sacrificing their lives against Indian atrocities, he said while addressing the commemorative coin issuance ceremony on the 100th anniversary of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore on Wednesday and talking to media.

The governor termed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a killer of innocent Kashmiris, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as the ambassador of Kashmiris freedom and exposing the atrocities of India against Kashmiri people all over the world.

Chaudhry Sarwar congratulated the UET vice-chancellor and all other officials, staff and students of the university on the university’s century and said that the government was ensuring transparency and merit in the universities. All the vice-chancellors who have been appointed in the universities so far are 100 percent on merit and they had been given strict measures to ensure merit and transparency in the universities. He said there was no doubt that the due to the strict policies about merit and transparency the universities of Punjab were leading in the world rankings. The present government has decided from day one that the institutions will be made free of political interference.

Talking to media, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has truly worked for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and it is also true that Pakistan is still facing many challenges. There is a need for unity and solidarity in Pakistan to deal with the challenges, for which all sections of the society, including political and religious parties should go beyond political interests. Referring to Self-Determination Day of the Kashmiris, he said that terrorist Indian forces were committing genocide of innocent Kashmiris and there was no such thing as human rights in Kashmir.