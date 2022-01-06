Prisoner tortured to death by other inmates

LAHORE: A prisoner of Camp Jail was tortured to death by other inmates in the lockup of Cantt Kutchery on Wednesday.

The inmate identified as Farooq was taken to Cantt Kutchery from Camp Jail where he was subjected to torture by other lockup inmates. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Body was shifted to the morgue. CCPO took notice of the incident and sought a report from the SP concerned.

Fare-dodgers fined: On the direction of Divisional Superintendent, Pakistan Railways Lahore Division, Mian Tariq Latif, Commercial Inspector Liaqat Ali raided various trains running between Karachi-Rawalpindi and Lahore-Rawalpindi (Tezgam, Rawalpindi Rail Car, Rehman Baba Express and Shalimar Express coming from Karachi). Around 52 passengers without tickets were caught red-handed. In terms of fare and fines the administration collected Rs52,170 from them and deposited to the national treasury. Five police memos were also issued against eight ticketless passengers.