PML-N narrative declines: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and spokesperson for the Punjab government Hassan Khawar has said people will see that the impression of a deal related to the return of Mian Nawaz Sharif will gradually be linked to his health and politics.

Speaking on the Right to Self-Determination Day, he said even platelets do not decrease as fast as the narrative of PMLN is declining. Hasaan Khawar said successive audio leaks related to media show how in the previous regime conspiracies against democracy were hatched to willfully doctor ideologies and to align independent voices to personal likes and dislikes.

Hasaan Khawar said on behalf of the government and 22 crore Pakistanis, “I would like to send a message to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that our heartfelt prayers, thoughts and best wishes are with Kashmiris. The time has come for the world powers to play their role in giving the Kashmiri people their due in the light of the UN Charter.”

He said due to the restrictions imposed by the Corona, valuable time of the youth was wasted and employment opportunities were also reduced. To make up for this shortfall, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has introduced two-year one-time relaxation in age limit for Provincial Management Services and other recruitments from grade 1 to 16, from January 1 to December 31. 2022. This specific age relaxation does not apply on recruitments in police force, he said, and this particular relaxation will be applicable along with other relaxations already announced.

To a question about Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to Lahore, Hasaan Khawar said this visit can be converted into a case study on good governance and better service delivery by briefing him on underground water storage, roads, flyovers, underpasses, performance evaluation mechanism, Covid vaccination and what not.

Perhaps under this pretext, the people of Sindh can emerge from the darkness and see the face of improvement under PPP rule, he said and prayed for speedy recovery of Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Mian Aslam Iqbal and said robust testing, social distancing and targeted vaccination were necessary to deal with Omicron variant. Due to effective strategy of the government, Punjab is ahead of other provinces with 70pc partial or complete vaccination.