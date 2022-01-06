Boy, sister held for selling drugs to students

LAHORE: Muslim Town police arrested a boy and his sister for selling drugs to students. The accused Roqiaya was selling drugs to girls while Mustafa was selling drugs to boys. Around 460 gram cannabis was recovered from the possession of the accused.

Tortured: South Cantt police arrested a man for torturing a minor domestic worker and handed over the child to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. The victim had been working in the house of Arsalan since one year. The accused Arsalan and his wife tortured the child and electrocuted him, police said.

Firing: Police Response Unit (PRU) arrested three men on the allegation of firing at a police picket near Sessions Court in Islampura on Wednesday. The accused car riders, including Nadim Shah, opened fire on the policemen at the police picket. On being informed, the PRU officials arrested them after a brief chase. DIG Operations gave appreciation certificates and cash prizes to the PRU officials Taimour, Manzoor and Ramzan.

THEFT: Two unidentified thieves took away cash and cell phones worth Rs7 million cash from a mobile phone shop in the limits of Baghbanpura police on Wednesday. The accused came to the mobile phone shop in a car, broke the locks, damaged alarm system installed at the shop and decamped with cash and cell phones worth Rs7 million. Police have registered a case.

Two killed: Two persons were killed and four others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on Bund Road near Thokar Motorway bridge on Wednesday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the two bodies to the morgue and four injured, including a 20-year-old girl to hospital. The deceased persons were identified as Faisal, 40, and Wajahat, 26. The injured girl was identified as Nasreen, daughter of Ghulam Sarwar. The accident took place due to the rashly-driven bus.

Man held: Badami Bagh police arrested a man for blackmailing a 12-year-old boy by making his nude film. The accused Shahbaz blackmailed the boy and received Rs350,000 on different occasions. The boy kept stealing money from the house the parents had accumulated for his sister's marriage and giving it to the accused. On being asked, the boy told his father the whole story. Badami Bagh police took immediate action and arrested the accused.

Boy recovered: Police have recovered seven-year-old orphan Muhammad Ahmed Mehboob from Chakwal who was abducted from Karachi. According to a spokesperson for Punjab police, the IG issued orders to Rawalpindi RPO to take steps on the orders of Sindh High Court for search and safe recovery of abducted orphan boy. Upon which Regional Police Officer formed special teams consisting of Jhelum and Chakwal police. Jhelum and Chakwal police teams took part in a search operation and recovered the child from Chakwal. Rawalpindi RPO Ashfaq Ahmad said according to the preliminary investigation, the abductors (couple) were close relatives of child who abducted the child from Karachi and brought him to Chakwal. The couple had been taken into police custody.

Injured: A 30-year-old man was shot at and wounded by an unidentified man in the limits of Harbanspura on Wednesday. Police registered a case of attempted murder against an unidentified accused on the complaint of the injured Azhar. Police and forensic teams had also collected necessary evidence from the scene. Police also seized an auto rickshaw and a mobile phone from the spot.

Found dead: An 18-year-old girl was found dead in a house in Fatehgarh, Harbanspura on Wednesday. The victim's family suspected that the girl might have been killed or poisoned. Body was removed to mortuary.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man, who was found unconscious in the Gawalmandi area, died in hospital on Wednesday. The victim was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs, police claimed. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 802 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 838 were injured. Out of this, 439 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 399 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.