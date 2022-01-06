PMS jobs: Usman Buzdar announces two-year age relaxation

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. File photo

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that candidates of the Provincial Management Service (PMS) competitive examination would be given two years of age relaxation. Similarly, the same facility would also be provided to the candidates on other advertised posts. This would benefit thousands of candidates as they are a valuable asset to the nation, said the chief minister.

In-principle approval has been given in this regard which would also be approved from the provincial cabinet, he added.

KASHMIR: Peaceful resolution to the core issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) can ensure durable peace in South Asia as it is incumbent upon the international community to play its role so that the oppressed Kashmiris could exercise their right of self-determination.

This was stated by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on right to self-determination day for Kashmiris. He said the UN Security Council granted the right to decide about their future through its resolution passed on January 5, 1949, but it remained unresolved due to Indian stubbornness. The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) are awaiting a peaceful solution to the issue of Kashmir according to Security Council’s resolution. Regrettably, the Kashmiris are writing history with their blood for their just right to self-determination, he said and pledged that Pakistan would continue to extend full political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Pakistani salutes to their Kashmiri brethren who are the continuous victim of the worst Indian atrocities in the valley while the silence of the international community over the worst genocide is unfortunate, concluded the CM.

YASMIN: The chief minister inquired after Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on telephone and prayed for her early recovery. Dr Yasmin Rashid thanked the chief minister, adding that she was feeling better. The provincial health minister was tested positive for COVID-19.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of human lives due to house fire in Pir Mahal area of Toba Tek Singh. In a statement, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and directed the administration to submit a report of the incident after investigation.